Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.64

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.64 and traded as high as $46.36. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 1,099 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $829.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

