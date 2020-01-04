CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,900,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,272,837 shares.The stock last traded at $11.29 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,258 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $20,321,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,586,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,391 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.