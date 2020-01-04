CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,900,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,272,837 shares.The stock last traded at $11.29 and had previously closed at $11.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.36.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,258 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $20,321,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,586,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,391 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
