Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 3,578,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,300. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,394 shares of company stock worth $2,448,487 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

