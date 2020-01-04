Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) were up 13.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 354,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 229,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

