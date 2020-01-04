Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Trading Up 13.6%

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) were up 13.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 354,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 229,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

About Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.