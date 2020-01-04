Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $78.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:PLCE remained flat at $$62.22 during trading hours on Friday. 603,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $941.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

