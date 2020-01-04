Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Down 6.7%

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.90, 3,319,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,810,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Get Chemours alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.