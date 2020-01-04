ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $36.44, approximately 853,791 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 763,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $9,819,303.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,955.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 921,315 shares of company stock valued at $29,213,675 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $3,750,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.