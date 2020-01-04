Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLRB. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of CLRB stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 60,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 920,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 9.79% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

