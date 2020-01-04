CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $203.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.02 million and $203.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, RightBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

