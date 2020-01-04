Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) EVP Sells $11,056.59 in Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $11,056.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,634 shares in the company, valued at $542,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neeraj Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Neeraj Gupta sold 2,500 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $3,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $29,443.82.

On Friday, November 1st, Neeraj Gupta sold 2,500 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $3,775.00.

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 677,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Castlight Health Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,805 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter worth $7,320,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,815,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSLT. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

