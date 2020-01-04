Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara Sells 17,070 Shares

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 17,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $22,020.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,534.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maeve O’meara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castlight Health alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88.

Shares of CSLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 677,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Castlight Health Inc has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $194.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 32.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.