Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 170,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,198,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 116.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after buying an additional 900,264 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 31.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,477,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after buying an additional 353,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 231.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 212,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 135,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

