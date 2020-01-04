Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADNF shares. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cascades and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF remained flat at $$8.91 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Cascades has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

