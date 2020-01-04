Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.95, approximately 1,221,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,183,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.05.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carvana by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 137,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

