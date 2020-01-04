Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CSV. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

CSV stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.