Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $5,537,887.14. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.00. 1,450,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,856. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

