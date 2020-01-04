Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading Down 11%

Shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 815,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 516,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

