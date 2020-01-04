Brokerages Set Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Price Target at GBX 149.33

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.33 ($1.96).

BBOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 148.30 ($1.95). 3,804,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.