Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) PT at $54.83

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

