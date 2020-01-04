Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.94 Million

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce sales of $16.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.68 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $66.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.16 million to $66.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.80 million, with estimates ranging from $69.48 million to $75.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 110,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $281.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.67%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.