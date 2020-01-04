Brokerages Expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.63). Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

STML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STML stock remained flat at $$10.79 on Friday. 401,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

