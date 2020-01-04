Brokerages Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Funko reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

FNKO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.85. 1,023,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. Funko has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.