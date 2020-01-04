Brokerages Expect Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Encana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. Encana posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encana will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECA shares. Barclays downgraded Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,521,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,042,010. Encana has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

