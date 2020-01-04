Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $349.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $377.50 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $331.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.48. 501,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

In other news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $744,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 30,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

