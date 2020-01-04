Brokerages Expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). BIOLINERX LTD/S reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 19.01% of BIOLINERX LTD/S worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.38. 46,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,694. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

