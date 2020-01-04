Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,499. LKQ has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in LKQ by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

