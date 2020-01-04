Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce $159.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.06 million and the lowest is $158.60 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $150.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $597.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.60 million to $598.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $646.55 million, with estimates ranging from $640.92 million to $654.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $110,320.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,582.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,240. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 85.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 216,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,124,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 90,675 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 192,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,850. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

