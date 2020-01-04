Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. 557,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $925,940.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,533.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,584,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $517,000. III Capital Management lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 140.4% in the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 118,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,932 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

