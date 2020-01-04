Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 192,208 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

