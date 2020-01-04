Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

EAT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 454,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,817. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

