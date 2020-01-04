Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. Brady has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Brady’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other Brady news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $564,872.49. Also, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,691 shares of company stock worth $1,973,539. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brady by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brady by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

