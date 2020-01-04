BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.00

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.32), with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.23).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.04. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

About BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

