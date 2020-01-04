BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.08. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 348 shares.

BOSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

