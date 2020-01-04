Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE BCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 226,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,850. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stewart David bought 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,276.00. Also, CEO Thomas Kevin Corrick sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $796,747.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,861. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 52,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

