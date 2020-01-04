bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLUE. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.56.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock worth $249,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

