BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives $30.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 63,057 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,693,080.45. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,191. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $144,291,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,286,000 after buying an additional 2,082,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $53,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 161.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,782,000 after buying an additional 1,934,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,574,000 after buying an additional 1,774,604 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

