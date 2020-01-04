Bitcoin Zero 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,752.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $58,465.00 and approximately $1,752.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,057,326 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

