Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Reaches $507,089.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00051562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $507,089.00 and $15,397.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004100 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001231 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000871 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,124 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

