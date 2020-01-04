Bitcoiin (B2G) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. During the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded 38% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiin has a total market capitalization of $11,617.00 and $46.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.01817289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062308 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin Coin Profile

Bitcoiin (B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en . Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

