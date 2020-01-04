BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Up 8.7%

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.10, approximately 127,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 32,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

