BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.24. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2,280,886 shares traded.

BNGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 1,505.15% and a negative net margin of 249.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

