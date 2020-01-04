BidaskClub Downgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter worth $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 60.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 134,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

