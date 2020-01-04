BidaskClub Downgrades Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRSP. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Crispr Therapeutics from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,760. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

