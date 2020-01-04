Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will post $115.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.54 million and the highest is $116.06 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $116.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $453.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.99 million to $454.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.02 million, with estimates ranging from $459.94 million to $460.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.36. 33,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

