Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.14. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 8,285,700 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593,596 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4,927.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,479 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,643,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,268,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

