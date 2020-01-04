Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Banco Santander Brasil reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banco Santander Brasil.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 22.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter worth $104,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,895. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.