Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 187,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.18. Balchem has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $106.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

