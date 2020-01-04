Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,983,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 2,807,893 shares.The stock last traded at $138.22 and had previously closed at $126.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

