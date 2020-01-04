Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €9.25 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.70 ($10.12).

AT1 stock opened at €8.00 ($9.30) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of €8.04 ($9.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

