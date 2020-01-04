Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $9.90 Average PT from Analysts

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 613,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $6.96. 504,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,984. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

